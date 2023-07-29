Communications sector key driver of economic development, — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

*As NCC opens inquiry on six regulatory instruments

The Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta, has said that the communications sector holds the key to innovation and advancements in technology that will drive economic growth and national development.

He however noted that with the laudable advancements in the sector comes great responsibility on the part of government to ensure that there exists an enabling environment for the industry to thrive, through the introduction/amendment of key regulatory instruments.

Consequently, the commission has opened public inquiry into six of its regulatory instruments to ensure that the communications sector meets the demands of the ever-evolving digital age and

Speaking at an engagement with stakeholders in the telecom industry in Abuja, Danbatta stressed the need to create an environment that encourages innovation, empowers individuals and communities with the transformative potential of modern…