CSOs urge FG to reverse recent increase in fuel price







The Nigeria International Non-Governmental Organization Forum and the Civil Society Networks in Nigeria with the support from Development Research and Projects Centre (DRPC), have called on the federal government to reverse recent increase in fuel price and expedite actions in introducing palliative measures to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

Source: Guardian Newspaper