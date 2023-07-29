CSOs urge Tinubu to urgently design anti-corruption strategy





Piqued by the poor rating of Nigeria in the fight against corruption, a coalition of Civil Society Organization working on anti-corruption issues have urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to as a matter of urgency, design a national anti-corruption strategy to define how he intends to tackle the m nave The coalition led by the African […]

