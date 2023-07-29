Ex-Taraba governor nomination as minister a game changer — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, led by the party’s leader, Sen. David Jimkuta, have commended President Bola Tinubu, for nominating former Acting Governor of Taraba, Sen Sani Danladi as minister, saying the development is a game changer for Nigeria.

The stakeholders include former Acting Governor of Taraba, Alh Garba Umar UTC, former Gubernatorial Aspirant, Chief David Sabo Kente, Sen. Yusuf A Yusuf, Hajiya Zainab Ibrahim and Muazu Jaji Sambo.

Others include; Sen. Dalhatu Sangari, Gen A.T Ibrahim, Chief Ezekiel Afukonyo, Bobboi Kaigama, Sen. Anthony George Manzo and Hon. Jerry Manwe.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, Jimkuta who spoke on behalf of the Taraba APC stakeholders expressed gratitude to Tinubu for rewarding the party loyalist with such nomination.

”We are expressing our gratitude to President Tinubu for recognising Sen.Sani Abubakar’s competence and loyalty to the party.

”This appointment is well-deserved and a testament…