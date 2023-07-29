I want to help Fulham build on last season – Calvin Bassey | The Guardian Nigeria News

Calvin Bassey says that he wants to help Fulham build on their achievements last season after completing a summer move reportedly worth €22.5m from Ajax Amsterdam.

Bassey had arrived in the United States (US) on Thursday to undergo medical tests ahead of a summer transfer to Fulham, according to Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

And on Friday, the Premier League club confirmed his signing, subject to international clearance, which is expected to be received during the early part of next week.

The 23-year-old defender has agreed on a contract until the summer of 2027, with a club option to extend by a further 12 months, and Bassey will wear the number three shirt this season.

Speaking to FFCtv in the United States, Bassey said: “I know how big of a club Fulham is. They always have quality players, and they’re playing in the Premier League, the best league in the world, so I didn’t have to think much about it.

“It’s a London club as well, so it’s always a plus to go…