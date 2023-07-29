NDLEA destroys 8 hectares of cannabis farms in Edo | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Edo Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Friday destroyed eight hectares of cannabis sativa farms in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the farms are located in Upokhoten forest, Uzzebba village in Owan West Local Government Area of the state.

Operatives of the command were led on a three-hour journey to the farms where the plantations were cut and set ablaze.

Briefing newsmen after the operation, Mr Ondotimi Bebetu, the command’s Assistant Commander in charge of Operations, said the destruction followed an intelligence-led surveillance, leading to an arrest of three suspects two weeks ago.

Bebetu, who is also the spokesperson for the command, said the two farms were equal to more than 17 tons of cannabis sativa and worth million of naira.

“This destruction is taking place via a follow up activities where some suspects have been arrested two weeks ago.

“There are two farms that has been destroyed here today. The first…