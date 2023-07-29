Nine killed in Thai firework warehouse blast | The Guardian Nigeria News

An explosion ripped through a firework warehouse in Thailand on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring more than 100, a senior official told AFP.

The blast in the town of Sungai Kolok in the southern province of Narathiwat is thought to have been caused by welding during construction work on the building.

“A warehouse storing firecrackers in Sungai Kolok exploded this afternoon, the latest number is nine dead and 115 injured,” Narathiwat governor Sanan Pongaksorn told AFP.

“The fire is now under control. Preliminary investigation suggests the cause is a technical error during the steel welding process, as the building is under construction.”

Footage on local media showed a huge plume of smoke rising into the air and numerous shops, homes and vehicles badly damaged by the force of the blast — some ablaze and some with their roofs blown off.

Broadcaster Thai PBS reported that as many as 500 houses were damaged by the explosion in the border town on the…