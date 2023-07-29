NLC Laments Govt’s unpreparedness on frameworks to cushion fuel price hike | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Sets Up Committee For Wednesday Strike Action • ‘Protest Not To Undermine Court Order’

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has lamented the unseriousness of the Federal Government towards the creation of frameworks to cushion the impact of hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The NLC said the government’s unseriousness was demonstrated not only in the quality of its representation in the hastily called meeting on Wednesday, after labour declared August 2 for a nationwide strike, but also in their unpreparedness to deal with the issues as canvassed.

A communique issued yesterday at the end of the Congress’ National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, said it has set up strategy committees across all the states, urging all affiliates and state councils, including the civil society, to come out on Wednesday, August 2, to protest government’s insensitivity to the plights of Nigerians.

In another development, the NLC reiterated that the notice of its protest is…