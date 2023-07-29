President Tinubu hosts ECOWAS Special meeting on Niger | The Guardian Nigeria News

1 day ago
The renewed advocacy on amnesty for terrorists, and its contrary views, should give an inkling of the arduous task before the new National Security Adviser (NSA) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Muyiwa Adeyemi writes. Amnesty requests for bandits and terrorists alike have opened new vista in the conversation about tackling insecurity in the country. Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal,…
1 day ago
Three weeks into the commencement of the In-bound airlift into Nigeria, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has airlifted over 63, 033 of the 73,000 pilgrims to Nigeria in 159 shuttles. The second phase operation began on July 4, 2023 with the airlift of 387 Sokoto pilgrims by…
Source: Guardian Newspaper