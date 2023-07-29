Turkish strike in Iraq kills 4 militants: Kurdish officials | The Guardian Nigeria News

Four “fighters” from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) have been killed by a drone strike in northern Iraq, officials in the autonomous Kurdistan region said, blaming the Turkish military.

The strike on Friday near Iraqi Kurdistan’s second city Sulaimaniyah came as Kurdish authorities in neighbouring Syria said a drone attack also by Turkey had killed four members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Ankara and its Western allies classify the PKK as a “terrorist” organisation. Turkey also considers the main component of the SDF, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), to be a “terrorist” offshoot of the PKK.

The Turkish army rarely comments on its strikes in Iraq, but routinely targets PKK rear bases in the mountains of the Kurdistan region.

On Friday around 8:00 pm (1700 GMT), “four PKK fighters were killed and another wounded when a Turkish army drone targeted their vehicle near the village of Rangina” north of Sulaimaniyah, according to a…