Developer woos investors to 22-storey new Lagos hotel facility | The Guardian Nigeria News

Brighter days may lie around the corner for prospective investors as the most comprehensive hospitality development to come on stream in recent years is finally underway.

Known as Autograph Plus, the project is promoted by Cruxstone Investment and Development and gives willing investors opportunity to own hotel apartment units managed by a reputable hospitality brand. It would deliver high yields on the asset with projected double-digit percentage earnings andguarantees investors a minimum of 10 per cent return on investment yearly.

The 22-storey commercial development, located at Adeola Hopewell Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, consists of 86 units of apartments ranging from stylish hotel suites, studios, one-bedroom apartments and lofts, luxury two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom maisonette.

The apartments, which have all been beautifully crafted, are designed to have generous living spaces with en-suite bathroom, living area, stylish ceiling…