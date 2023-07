Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa on Sunday declared a 24-hour curfew on the state with immediate effect. The governor made the declaration in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou in Yola.

The post Fintiri imposes 24-hour curfew as hoodlums loot businesses, homes appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper