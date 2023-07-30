Guardian Life Weekly Catch-Up — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Chidinma Okobi 30 July 2023 |

5:00 am This week, Guardian Life has compiled a selection of the most captivating and widely-read stories for your enjoyment and to keep you up-to-date.p you up-to-date. BBNaija Season 8: First Nominations Remember that Big Brother Naija Season 8 commenced on July 23, featuring an all-star cast of 20 housemates. There was an array of tension and…

This week, Guardian Life has compiled a selection of the most captivating and widely-read stories for your enjoyment and to keep you up-to-date.p you up-to-date.

BBNaija Season 8: First Nominations

Remember that Big Brother Naija Season 8 commenced on July 23, featuring an all-star cast of 20 housemates. There was an array of tension and surprises as the first round of nominations…