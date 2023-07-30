Human Trafficking: FIDA Ogun advocates collaboration, framework to dismantle trafficking network | The Guardian Nigeria News

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Ogun State Chapter, on Sunday emphasised the need to combat trafficking in persons by addressing its root causes and tackling the systemic factors that allow it to flourish.

Mrs Taiwo Olusesi, Chairperson, FIDA Ogun Chapter, said this in a statement to commemorate the 2023 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons with theme: “Reach Every Victim of Trafficking, Leave no One Behind”.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the United Nations World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, which holds on July 30 every year was first observed in 2014.

It was enacted to educate people and nations on the scourge of human trafficking, the plight of victims and their relations, the need to protect and preserve the rights of such victims, and ultimately, the urgent interventions required to put an and to incidents of human trafficking.

Olusesi stated that addressing trafficking in person required collaboration, cooperation, and a…