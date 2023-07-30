Kizz Daniel samples tracklist of new album Maverick | The Guardian Nigeria News

6 Jul
Ryan Ofei’s impressive year continues following the release of his March EP, ‘Limitless Worship
30 May
Top Nigerian brand influencer and model, Christiana Kayode a.k.a. Berbiedoll believes in gender equality, at least, when it comes to opportunities and responsibilities. Berbiedoll, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Berbie Beauty Line, told our reporter in a recent chat that the role of the breadwinner in a family should not be limited by…
2 Jun
At home and abroad, a Nigerian is in the news for his…
Source: Guardian Newspaper