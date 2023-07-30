On responsible leadership | The Guardian Nigeria News

To be responsible is to be able and willing to respond when called upon to give an account of one’s conduct to another who has the right and duty to demand that such account be rendered. From all indications, the answer would be in the negative if one were to inquire whether we have a responsible leadership in Nigeria. And that is dangerous. Successive governments—federal, state and local—demonstrate inability and or unwillingness to respond with honesty when called upon to give an account of their stewardship. And that may not change soon.

Whether or not we are able and willing to see and acknowledge it, the essence and defining features of responsible leadership are absent from Nigeria. Government is an omnipresent, omniscient, omnipotent and lawless Leviathan compelling everyone to obey laws that are ordinances of the will, not of reason, of the legislating Leviathan.

In any polity that lays valid claims to democratic credentials, leadership is an expression of the will of…