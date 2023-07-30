Over 100 positive cases in Isolation as Diphtheria Outbreak spread to 31 Kano LGA’s | The Guardian Nigeria News

More than 100 confirmed cases of diphtheria infection are presently recieving treatment at two newly isolation centres in Kano, The Guardian reliably confirmed.

Although, there were unconfirmed source indicating over 130 persons are presently on isolation in about four treatment centres, there were not official information to assert such.

However, latest development officially gathered revealed the near deadly disease has now spread widely covering 31 local government areas, of the total 44 even. This is even as Kano state battles large scale zero dose of immunization, United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) disclosed.

Diphtheria, is a serious infection caused by strains of bacteria called Corynebacterium diphtheriae that make a toxin that causes sickness. The bacteria spread from person to person, through respiratory droplets like coughing and sneezing. Medical experts believed diphtheria can easily manage with full doze of immunization and adherent to basic hygienic…