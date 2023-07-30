Rotary tasks Lagos hospital on maintenance of donated items







District Governor of Rotary International District 9110, Ifeyinwa Ejezie, has charged the management of Lagos Island Maternity Hospital to sustain the maintenance of items donated by the organisation to the hospital. Ejezie gave this charge when she unveiled 25 new baby cots donated by the Rotary Club of Falomo to the hospital. The gesture is […]

