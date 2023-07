Visual art shows play a vital role in creative expression and social commentary. With a rich history and diverse artistic traditions, the country is home to a lot of talented artists who have left indelible marks on the scene. Artists such as Ben Enwonwu, Yusuf Grillo, El Anatsui, Oyenike Monica Okundaye, Ndidi Dike, Victor Ehikhamenor […]

The post Visual Arts In Nigeria… Shining Through Decline appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper