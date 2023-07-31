BBN All Stars; Alex, CeeC And The Matters Arising — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Itunu Azeez Kareem

31 July 2023   |  
4:28 pm

The new season is on and grinding, here are the matters arising, the first fight involved two housemates, Alex and CeeC. They’ve been arguing, and there’s no sign of them resolving their issues.  Even “The General” got caught up in the drama. On Day 5, Pere and CeeC had a meeting in the bedroom as…

The new season is on and grinding, here are the matters arising, the first fight involved two housemates, Alex and CeeC. They've been arguing, and there's no sign of them resolving their issues. 

Even “The General” got caught up in the drama. On Day 5, Pere and CeeC had a meeting in the bedroom as she wanted to avoid awkward encounters. Unfortunately, the talk didn’t go well because CeeC…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

