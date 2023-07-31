Elon Musk Lifts Ban Off Kanye West’s X Account | The Guardian Nigeria News

In a harmonious blend of cultures, prominent figures from both Africa and Europe swiftly joined Threads, Meta’s groundbreaking Twitter rival. Within hours of its launch, luminaries such as Kim Kardashian, Shakira, Oprah Winfrey, Kourtney Kardashian, Will Smith, and Jennifer Lopez became part of the vibrant Threads community, alongside over a million other enthusiastic users. With…

7 Jul

Last week witnessed a series of significant events unfold on social media, leaving many people intrigued yet uncertain about the details. Many people know that something significant happened, but are not entirely sure about the details. Don’t worry, we’re here to break it down for you. It all…