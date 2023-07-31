Firm identifies hindrances to menstrual health in schools  





Plan International has decried cultural restrictions, lack of privacy and water as hindrances to menstrual health among girls in Nigerian secondary schools. Director, Programme Quality and Innovation of Plan International Nigeria, Helen Idiong, made this known in Bauchi, at the weekend, during the closing-out of the Menstrual Health Management Project after three years’ span in the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper