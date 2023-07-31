Four die, 10 injured in Jigawa auto crash | The Guardian Nigeria News

About four persons died, while 10 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident involving two vehicles on Gumel-Kano Road in Jigawa.

Mr Ibrahim Gambo, the Spokesman, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, confirmed the accident in a Road Traffick Report (RTC), in Dutse on Monday.

He said the accident occured at about 12:25 a.m. when a bus had a head-on collision with an upcoming vehicle at Achauya village in Gumel Local Government Area of the state.

“A commercial bus (Sharon) with registration number GML 260 XX carrying passengers was involved in a collision with a truck with registration number GUS 648 XA coming from the opposite direction.

“It could be attributed to speed violation and lost of control, 14 persons, consisting of 11 males and three females were involved in the crash,” he said.

He said that four male passengers were certified dead by a medical doctor at a hospital in the area while seven males and three females were…