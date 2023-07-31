Rotary tasks Lagos hospital on maintenance of donated items — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The District Governor of Rotary International District 9110, IfeyinwaEjezie, has charged management of Lagos Island Maternity Hospital to sustain the maintenance of items donated by the organisation to the hospital.

Ejezie gave the charge when she unveiled 25 new baby cots donated by the Rotary Club of Falomo to the hospital.

She said the gesture was part of the club’s 2023 maternal and child health projects, saying that a similar donation of 25 baby cots was presented to the hospital in 2022.

The District Governor, who commended Rotary Club of Falomo for providing a solution to one of the needs of the maternity hospital, said sustainability could spur the club to do more.

Earlier, Rotary Club of Falomo President, OteEnaibe, listed the club’s areas of focus to include basic education and literacy; water, sanitation and hygiene; economic empowerment and community development, maternal and child health, among others.

Also, the immediate Past President of the club,…