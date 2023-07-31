Senate begins screening of ministerial nominees | The Guardian Nigeria News

Senate has begun screening and confirmation of ministerial nominees, presented by President Bola Tinubu for consideration and confirmation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 16 of the nominees were listed for screening on Monday in Abuja.

The nominees listed are: Sen. Abubakar Kyari (Borno), Abubakar Momoh – (Edo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Prof. Joseph Utsev – (Benue) and Sen. John Enoh ( Cross River).

Others are: Bello Muhammad (Sokoto State), Mohammed Abubakar – (Jigawa), Amb.Yusuf Maitama (Bauchi State), Sen. Abubakar Danladi (Taraba), Uju-Ken Ohaneye (Anambra) and Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (Ondo State).

Others include: Dr Betta Edu (Cross River), Imaan Sulaiman (Nasarawa State), Mr Ahmed Musa-Dangiwa (Katsina State), Chief Uche Geoffrey-Nnaji (Enugu State) and Stella Okotete ( Delta).

Earlier, the Senate had suspended its rule to allow the nominees and visitors into the chamber.