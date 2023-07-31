



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved N50 billion for small businesses and promised workers that a new minimum wage will be announced. Tinubu said this in his nationwide broadcast on the state of the economy while appealing to Nigerians to persevere in the current pains of the removal of fuel subsidy. “Our administration recognises the […]

The post Tinubu approves N50billion for small businesses, to announce new salary for workers appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper