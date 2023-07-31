Tuareg flock to Algerian desert oasis for ancient festival | The Guardian Nigeria News

In a riot of colour, music and dance, thousands of Tuareg have flocked to the Sebeiba festival that marks the end of an ancient tribal feud and which once a year transforms an oasis town deep in the Algerian Sahara.

The Tuareg are a semi-nomadic people of Berber descent who practice Islam and whose traditional desert homeland stretches across parts of Algeria, Libya, Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso.

The annual Sebeiba festival, held in Djanet, 1,500 kilometres (900 miles) southeast of Algiers, dates back over 3,000 years and is held to coincide with the Shiite Muslim Ashura commemoration.

During the 10-day event, male dancers, dressed as warriors and wielding swords, perform to the singing and drumbeat of women who are adorned with glittering jewellery and henna tattoos.

The men parade their weapons and “then stand in a ritual circle rattling their swords continuously as the women sing traditional songs to the rhythm of the tambourine,” says the UN cultural organisation.

The…