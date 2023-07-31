Unemployment concerns as seven firms lose N624b to naira depreciation   | The Guardian Nigeria News



• Telecoms, brewery, FMCG, building sectors negatively impacted by FX crisis

• Experts predict fresh unemployment crisis

• ALTON claims sector on queue for forex allocation

• Banks embark on fundraising to hedge against currency risk

The harsh reality of the economy is fast-impacting sectors hitherto assumed to be immune from the vagaries of the overwhelming challenges.

If the half-year losses declared by operators, especially those listed on the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) including telecommunications, FMCG and manufacturing, are anything to go by, the worst may be ahead for the local economy.

The challenges have been traced largely to the foreign exchange (FX) crisis, which has put the naira on a downward trend since the beginning of the year.

Checks by The Guardian showed that about seven firms listed on the exchange – Airtel, MTN, Nigeria Breweries, Guinness Nigeria, Nestle Nigeria, Cadbury Nigeria Plc and Dangote Cement –all incurred N623.6 billion losses due to…