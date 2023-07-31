Wizkid Bags BRIT Billion Award For 1B Streams — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

13 Dec 2018
The nominees for the 2018 Soundcity MVP Awards is out. In this year’s list, Wizkid receives the most (eight) nods including Best Male MVP, Best Pop, Best Collaboration, Digital artiste of the year, Video of the year, Listeners’ choice, Viewers’ choice and African artiste of the year categories. Davido and Burna Boy follows closely on…
5 Jan 2019
Soundcity MVP awards returned for the third time this Saturday, January 5, 2019. The awards watched by over 50 million people across the African continent took place at the Eko Convention Centre of Eko Hotels in Lagos, Nigeria. Burna Boy was the star of the awards show which saw him clinch four awards including the… …
Source: Guardian Newspaper