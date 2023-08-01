



The Presidential Election Petition Court has reserved judgement in the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against the election victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, reserved judgement to a date to be communicated to the parties. […]

The post 2023 election: Tribunal reserves judgment on Atiku’s petition against Tinubu's victory appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper