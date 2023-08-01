Firm appeals verdict terminating joint venture deal  | The Guardian Nigeria News

Aviation Handling Services International Ltd. has appealed the Federal High Court judgment that terminated the joint venture between it and its Nigerian partners in AHS Aviation Handling Services Nig. Ltd, formerly known as Precision Aviation Handling Company of Nigeria (PAHCOL), over illegality and abandonment of contract.



It asked the Court of Appeal for an order setting aside the judgment and the order of award of cost delivered on May 3, 2023. The 1st to 4th respondents in the suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/566/2021, are Precision Support Services Ltd, Merit Oil Ltd, Precision Aviation Handling Company of Nigeria (now AHS Aviation Handling Services Nig. Ltd) and Menzies Aviation (Africa) (Pty) Ltd.



The lower court had, in its judgment by Justice Obiora Atuegbu Egwuatu, held, among others, that the proposed joint venture was in gross violation of the 1999 Constitution and the Civil Aviation Act 2006. Egwuatu awarded damages of N2 million to the plaintiffs in…