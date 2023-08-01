Kano hospitals board sacks medical officers, suspends doctors | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Executive Secretary of the Kano State Hospitals Management Board, Dr. Mansur Nagoda, had approved the immediate removal and replacement of Chief Medical Officers from three hospitals.

Spokesperson for the board Samira Sulaiman in a statement said the decision was aimed at ensuring better healthcare services.

Sulaiman disclosed that in addition to the removal of Chief Medical Officers, Nagoda had also approved the suspension of all doctors and nurses on duty during the evening and night shifts on Sunday, July 30.

He stated that Nagoda’s decision was taken as a matter of urgency due to the staff’s absconding from their duty posts and leaving patients in the care of students.

The affected hospitals include Imam Wali General Hospital, Abubakar Imam Urology Centre, and Nuhu Bamalli Maternity Hospital.

Sulaiman noted that the Executive Secretary has issued a warning to all medical workers under the board’s jurisdiction against negligence, lateness, and…