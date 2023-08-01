Lagos council boss to empower constituency | The Guardian Nigeria News

Chairman of Surulere Local Council in Lagos State, Sulaiman Bamidele Yusuf, has promised to purchase buses and give food to people of his local council to support the federal and state governments’ palliative measures.

Since the swearing-in of Yusuf on July 27, 2021, as the chairman of the council, the local government has witnessed improvement in the area of education, health, infrastructural development, security, social development, environment and staff welfare

Yusuf, who gave the promise, yesterday, while briefing journalists on his achievements in the past two years in office, said the government must subsidise the hardship of the masses.

According to him, the council intends to purchase buses that will convey people to subsidise transport fares. He said: “As I speak, we now have about 600 people fempowered for a better future with different skills ranging from make-up/gele tying, hairdressing, fashion designing, photography, shoemaking, catering and…