Military restates 100% loyalty as Tinubu decorates new service chiefs | The Guardian Nigeria News

Amid pomp, President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, decorated newly-appointed service chiefs with their ranks at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, charging them to maintain teamwork and ensure peace and stability in the country.



The Senate had previously confirmed their appointments before the ceremony. The service chiefs are: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.



The President stressed the importance of teamwork, which he credited for gains recorded, thus far, in the security sector. He also commended dedication, commitment and steadfastness displayed by the Armed Forces, acknowledging their contributions to the nation’s peace and stability.



‘’We have seen that we are recording positive results in our security challenges because of your dedication, commitment and…