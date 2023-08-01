Nestlé Nigeria, LBSSC conclude 2023 journalists training on nutrition, health reportage, others | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nestle Nigeria and Lagos Business School Sustainability Centre (LBSSC) have drawn the curtain on this year’s Nestlé Sustainability training, themed ‘Nestlé Advancing Nutrition, Health and Environmental Awareness Through the Media’, with in-person session held from July 26, 2023, to July 28, 2023.

The three-week programme for journalists and media practitioners working on the thematic areas of nutrition, health, and environment was an exposition on data analysis, sustainability trends and solution journalism. It equipped media professionals with an understanding of the relationship between the environment and food systems.

The programmed at enhancing the media practitioners with the ability to communicate to the Nigerian populace on best practices, lifestyle choices, and policy direction that fosters sustainability of food systems, lives, and communities.

The Dean, Lagos Business School, Prof. Chris Ogbechie represented by Director, Alumni Relations and Advancement, Lagos…