Nigeria has saved over N1trillion from fuel subsidy removal, says Tinubu | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Bola Tinubu said the Nigerian government has saved more than N1 trillion after his decision to halt payment of petrol subsidy.

Tinubu while speaking in a nationwide broadcast on Monday said the revenue saved will be used for the benefit of Nigerians.

“In a little over two months, we have saved over a trillion naira that would have been squandered on the unproductive fuel subsidy which only benefitted smugglers and fraudsters. That money will now be used more directly and more beneficially for you and your families,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu’s decision to remove subsidy on petrol, leading to the full deregulation of Nigeria’s oil sector has resulted in a spike in fuel price from 168 to N580/N600 per litre.

Nigerian labour unions are threatening to begin a nationwide strike over the hike in fuel prices that have impacted food and transportation costs.

Amid the hardship, Tinubu said he is confident that the fuel subsidy removal and the unification of the…