NLC Strike: AMPON says disruption would affect private sector | The Guardian Nigeria News

President, Association of Online Media Practitioners of Nigeria (AMPON), Mogaji Wole Arisekola, has urged labour to consider the survival of private companies who have been immensely affected by COVID-19 pandemic, naira redesign policy in recent times before embarking on any national strike.

He said that politicians need to change the narrative of how they are being perceived and win people to their side, through policy formulation and implemention that are masses-friendly, timely and sustainable.

He stressed the need for Nigerian government to be more sensitive to the plight of masses and proffer urgent solutions to the socio- economic challenges they are presently facing before things escalate.

He explained that private companies are the largest employers of labour in the country and have gone through series of challenges to remain in business judging from the socio-economic situation of the country. He therefore called for more negotiations with the government instead of…