Oyo workers, Osun civil societies protest, demand palliatives | The Guardian Nigeria News

Govt seeks dialogue, urges workers to resume duties

Oyo State workers, yesterday, locked the state secretariat in Ibadan to demand palliatives, upward review of pension allowances and payment of salary deductions.

The civil servants and pensioners, under the banners of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and their affiliates, led by their union leaders, are also demanding payment of leave bonuses, gratuities to retirees since 2021 and release of promotion letters for 2021 and 2022.

The state’s NLC Chairman, Olusegun Martins, said aside from their demands, they needed to bridge the communication gap that has often resulted in misunderstandings and misquotations within the government. He said the protest might continue tomorrow (today) if their requests were not met. Martins added that once their concerns are addressed by the governor, the state workers would promptly…