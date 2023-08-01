Tinubu approves N50billion for small businesses, to announce new salary for workers | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved N50 billion for small businesses and promised workers that a new minimum wage will be announced.

Tinubu said this in his nationwide broadcast on the state of the economy while appealing to Nigerians to persevere in the current pains of the removal of fuel subsidy.

“Our administration recognises the importance of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and the informal sector as drivers of growth. We are going to energise this very important sector with N125 billion,” Tinubu said.

“Out of the sum, we will spend N50 billion on Conditional Grant to 1 million nano businesses between now and March 2024. Our target is to give N50,000 each to 1,300 nano business owners in each of the 774 local governments across the country.”

Tinubu said the programme will further drive financial inclusion by onboarding beneficiaries into the formal banking system.

