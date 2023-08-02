





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced on his Instagram account that he and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, are separating. Trudeau stated that after numerous meaningful and difficult conversations, they have made the decision to part ways. Despite their separation, he emphasised that they remain a close family and hold deep love and respect […]

The post Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces separation from wife Sophie appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper