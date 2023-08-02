Concerns over cultism, initiation parties in Lagos | The Guardian Nigeria News

Accounts of atrocities committed by cultists are increasingly distressing. More disturbing is the new subtle ways of luring and recruiting unsuspecting members, and a reason the public should be worried, Bertram Nwannekanma and Albert Uba report.

Rather than abate, cultism in Nigeria, especially in Lagos metropolis, has continued to gain patronage despite a series of arrests.

Among 17 suspected cultists that the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, paraded recently, is a young lady alleged of aiding and abetting her cultist lover. The police are still investigating why the lady, Adebanke Bello, would live with a cultist.

Like Bello, most paraded cultists are in their prime. The oldest, being 38 years old, and the youngest, 21!

Also, police revealed how some boys, recently, planned to commit murder in supremacy and reprisal attacks in parts of Lagos until they were forcefully stopped.

In the process of quashing the planned attacks, the detectives nabbed some cultists,…