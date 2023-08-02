Danger averted as light aircraft on test-run crashes on Lagos road | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Two survivors rescued, in hospital

• NSIB begins investigation

A major disaster was narrowly missed in Lagos, yesterday, when a distressed light-aircraft on test-run crash-landed on busy Oba Akran road in Ikeja, on a gas pipeline and a few metres from a filling station.

The Jabiru J430 aircraft, with Registration 5N-CCQ, was on its return leg of test-run when it required an emergency landing less than a kilometre from the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) runway 18Left.

Video footage of nearby Closed-circuit Television (CCTV) showed the airplane impacting a streetlight pole on a fast descent, before crashing on the road and in flames.

The incident, which occurred at about 3:30 p.m. threw the commercial corridor into pandemonium. Timely recovery of residents, however, led to the recovery of the two souls onboard.

The Jabiru J430, a light single-engine airplane, was operated by Air First Hospitality and Tours limited.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), which has…