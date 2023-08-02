Donald Trump faces federal charges for attempts to overturn 2020 US election







Donald Trump was indicted on Tuesday for his wide-ranging attempts to overturn the 2020 election, the third time in four months that the former U.S. president has been criminally charged. The four-count, 45-page indictment charges Trump with conspiring to defraud the U.S. by preventing Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory and to deprive voters of […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper