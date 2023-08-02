EFCC burst internet fraudsters hideout in Abraka | The Guardian Nigeria News

picks 52 suspects

recover 10 exotic cars

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 arrested 52 suspected internet fraudsters at their hideout in Abraka, a university town in Delta State.

The suspects were arrested following actionable intelligence linking them to internet-related activities fraud.

Those arrested are Okpoikibo Blessing, Seth Chukwumah, Success Oghenekuwe, Ugboko Constance, Michael Amen, Ebiren Emmanuel, Emuerhime Louis Victory, Wisdom Uwaoluetan, Odiri Ejiro, Ejenavi Maro, Oyinkepreye Eric, Prosper Enahoro, Ogbebor Princewill, Ogbebor Clinton, Enabor Peter Odianosen, Apoi Ufuoma., Apoi Purity, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, Andrew Ogwu, Joshua Osiobe, Christian Skinn, Opiete Godbless and Ugboko Justin.

The list also include Ezeagbor Chibuzor, Aneh Auwerosuo, Solomon Robinson, Frank- Ese Oheoghene, Dafinome Osume, Adigbuo Raphael, Akai Philip, Ariomaghwa Lucky, Prince Tamunotonye, Jeffrey Nwose,…