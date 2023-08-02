Full implementation of National Health Act promises better healthcare for Nigerians – CSJ | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), has called on the federal government to ensure they fully implement the provisions of the National Health Act (NHA) 2014.

In a stakeholders review meeting for the implementation of the Act held yesterday in Abuja, Lead Director of the Centre for Social Justice, Eze Onyekpere, highlighted the transformative potential of the Act to revolutionize healthcare in Nigeria.

The meeting was part of the activities for the Strengthening Civic Advocacy and Local Engagement programme of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID-SCALE) implemented by CSJ a project themed, “Improving the Realization of the Right to Health in Nigeria.” The project was implemented at the federal level and in seven focal states of Sokoto, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Imo, Ekiti, Bauchi and Rivers.

The project’s goal was to contribute to improvements in the realization of the right to health in Nigeria through enhancing respect for extant laws and policies,…