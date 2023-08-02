Keep your palliatives, return our subsidy, NLC tells Tinubu in Kano protest







The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday staged a peaceful possession against the Federal government’s removal of fuel subsidy in Kano. The protestants include the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other affiliate unions Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU), the National Association of Textile and Garment (NATG), Civil society groups and students union vehemently rejected […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper