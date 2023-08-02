Man gets one-year jail term for giving false information to EFCC | The Guardian Nigeria News

Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court has sentenced one Misbah Ahmed to one-year imprisonment on a one-count charge bordering on false information.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) in a statement said Ahmed misled operatives of the Commission into believing that a huge sum of money in foreign currency was stashed in a residence located at Federal Housing Low-cost, Tudun Wada, Zamfara State.

“The offence is contrary to Section 39(a) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment ) Act, 2004 and punishable under Section 39(2) (b) of the same Act,” EFCC said.

After pleading guilty to the charge, the prosecution counsel, K.S Ogunlade urged the court to convict him accordingly.

Justice Khobo convicted and sentenced him to one-year imprisonment or a fine of N 100,000.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC secured the conviction of the trio of Miracle Obiduikwu, Baneywu Ambrose, and Francis Uba Chidebere on…