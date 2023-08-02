Nigerian court sentences South American to 13 years in prison for smuggling cocaine





A 34-year-old man from Suriname, Dadda Lorenzo Harvy Albert, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for smuggling 117 parcels of cocaine into Nigeria. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday. NDLEA said its operatives at the Port Harcourt International Airport in Rivers State […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper