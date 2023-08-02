NLC defies truce, proceeds on nationwide protests over rising hardship





Despite all government did to throw spanners in the works, including court injunctions and long-drawn negotiation meetings, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) will today, proceed with its planned protest against recent fuel price hike, tuition fees hike in public schools and withheld salaries of lecturers and workers in universities.

Source: Guardian Newspaper