Nnamdi Kanu loses appeal against UK over detention in Nigeria — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has lost his appeal against the United Kingdom (UK) government regarding his detention in Nigeria.

Kanu has been detained at the facility of the State Security Service (SSS) since he was rearrested in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria in June 2021, after initially fleeing the country in 2017.

The IPOB leader, who holds both British and Nigerian citizenship, had filed an appeal in London last year, seeking the UK government’s intervention in his case with the Nigerian government.

Premium Times reports that Kanu had approached the UK courts to obtain an order compelling the government to take a stand and publicly condemn his detention.

Kanu sued the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO), also known as the Foreign Secretary, as the representative of the UK government in London.

The court, however, dismissed his case on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Kanu, then, filed an appeal…